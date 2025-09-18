Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Madonna is returning home to where it all began.

Nearly two decades after leaving Warner Records for Live Nation in 2007, the Queen of Pop, 67, is returning to her early roots and rejoining the record label responsible for distributing many of her classic albums: American Life (2003), Confessions on a Dancefloor (2005), and Hard Candy (2008).

“It Feels like home with Warner Records!” she wrote Thursday on Instagram. “Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor Back to where it all began!”

Alongside a photo series of her seated on a bed in sparkly gold heels, fishnet stockings, and a silver sheer dress, Madonna revealed that her new album, COADF- P. 2, is coming in 2026.

“From being a struggling artist in New York City to signing a record deal to release just three singles, it seemed at the time my world would never be the same again and in fact that couldn’t have been truer,” she added in a statement, per Variety.

Madonna announced she's releasing a new dance album next year ( Getty Images )

“Since the beginning, Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.”

COADF- P. 2 is a nod to her 2005 studio album with Warner Records, which she produced with DJ Stuart Price, who will also return for the new project.

It marks her first album in seven years, following Madame X in 2019.

“We are honored to welcome Madonna back home to Warner Records. Madonna isn’t just an artist — she’s the blueprint, the rule-breaker, the ultimate cultural juggernaut,” Tom Corson and Aaron Bay-Schuck, co-chairmen on Warner Records, said in the statement.

“For decades, she has not only defined the sound of global pop music but also reshaped culture itself with her vision, innovation, and fearless artistry. This signing represents a historic, full circle moment, one that brings her back to the label where it all began and reaffirms her unparalleled influence, setting the stage for an exciting new era of creativity and impact.”

Madonna initially launched her recording career in 1982 with Sire Records, an imprint of Warner Records. There, she released her self-titled 1983 debut album, Madonna, and several of her top hits, including Like A Virgin (1984) and Like a Prayer (1989).

In 1992, she co-founded her own multi-media entertainment company and label, Maverick, in a joint venture with Time Warner. Eventually, her 25-year contract with Warner came to an end with the release of her 2008 album, Hard Candy.