Madonna biopic still a ‘work in progress’ says lead star

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Julia Garner has said the long-awaited Madonna biopic she’s set to star in is still a “work in progress”.

The 31-year-old Weapons star fought off stiff competition from stars including Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, and Sydney Sweeney to be cast as the singer in the highly anticipated movie.

However, the project was put on pause in 2023 as the “Holiday” singer embarked on her 84-show Celebration Tour until May 2024.

Over a year later, Garner has confirmed to W Magazine that the project is still in the works. “I can’t say too much about it, but yes, it’s a work in progress,” she said.

The Ozark star added that her favourite Madonna songs are “Borderline” and “Papa Don’t Preach”. She also enjoys Madonna’s 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor, the 1990 hit “Vogue” and the title track from her 1998 studio album “Ray of Light”.

“I love all of Madonna, basically, is what I’m trying to say,” she said. “I just love Madonna’s voice on ‘Papa Don’t Preach.’ There’s a lot of emotions in that song and I love that.”

Upon returning from her Celebration tour, Madonna revealed she was still working on the film’s script. A release date for the project is yet to be announced by Universal Pictures.

open image in gallery Julia Garner has said the long-awaited Madonna biopic is still a ‘work in progress’ ( Getty Images )

Garner’s confirmation that the film is still going ahead comes after she opened up about the intimidating audition process to play the singer.

“I had to learn to dance and then dance in front of her and convince her that I can dance and sing – and sing with her!” she recalled earlier this year.

To help boost her self-confidence, The Fantastic Four: First Steps star said she asks herself: “‘OK, what would Madonna do?’ Which is convince you that she deserves to be in this room, and I owned it.”

“I was kind of like, ‘You can take it or leave it, but if you leave it, if I leave, then that’s on you,’” she said.

open image in gallery The project was put on pause in 2023 when singer embarked on her Celebration Tour ( Madonna/Instagram )

The actor acknowledged it may take some time for the long-awaited biopic to reach screens: “I feel like anything that’s great…takes a long time,” she said.

Garner rose to fame in the Netflix crime drama series Ozark and received further acclaim portraying Anna Sorokin in the Netflix series Inventing Anna in 2022.

She recently starred as Silver Surfer in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps and featured in Zach Cregger’s hit horror Weapons as teacher Justine Gandy, whose class eerily goes missing.