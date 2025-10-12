Alex Kingston delivers perfect Miranda Priestly impression in Strictly’s Movie Week

Strictly Come Dancing's Alex Kingston delivered a steely Miranda Priestly impression as she got into character for her The Devil Wears Prada-inspired performance for Saturday's (11 October) Movie Week show.

The Doctor Who star transformed into the formidable fictional magazine editor, dancing to "Suddenly I See" from the hit film.

Donning a cropped blonde wig and sharp suit, Alex scored a total of 52 points for her Quickstep with Johannes Radebe.

They placed fourth on the leaderboard, behind Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, Lewis Cope and Katya Jones, and George Clarke and Alexis Warr respectively.