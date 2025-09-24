Denise Welch shows behind-the-scenes at Charli XCX's wedding

Denise Welch has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Charli XCX’s star-studded wedding in Sicily.

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday (23 September), the Loose Women star shared a fun montage of clips of herself partying with son Matty Healy and his fiancee Gabbriette, as well as other famous faces including Amelia Dimoldenberg and Troye Sivan.

Welsh was also joined by her husband Lincoln Townley, as well as ex-husband Tim Healy, and her younger son Louis, 24, to celebrate.

She captioned the post: “All the feels. #georgeandcharli Sicily 2025. That's amore.”

Charli wed The 1975 drummer George Daniel for a second time, following an intimate London ceremony in July.