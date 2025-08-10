Chris Pratt reveals meaning behind unique name for his son

Chris Pratt has revealed the meaning behind the name of his son, Ford, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt announced the arrival of their third child last November. The couple said on Instagram that Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt’s middle name is in honour of Schwarzenegger’s great-uncle, the late President John F. Kennedy.

In a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Pratt joked it was the automobile company that “paid the most.”

“He was almost Hyundai,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said.

“It was one of those names that, if I had come up with it, I know that Katherine would have been like, ‘No’. But she came up with it. I was like, ‘Yes’,” he added.