Catherine O’Hara’s most iconic Schitt’s Creek moments as beloved Moira Rose

Catherine O’Hara's iconic moments as beloved Schitt's Creek character Moira Rose are being celebrated following her death aged 71.

The Emmy Award-winning Canadian actor died Friday (30 January) in Los Angeles following a brief illness, her manager told Variety. A cause of death has not been reported.

O'Hara's comedic genius was behind some of the sitcom's most iconic moments.

From "fold the cheese" to her brilliant costume at David's wedding, here are some of her most beloved scenes as the matriarch.