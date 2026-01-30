Catherine O’Hara death: Schitt’s Creek and Home Alone star dead at 71
Canada-native comedy legend was also known for 'SCTV,' 'Best in Show' and 'The Studio'
Catherine O’Hara, the beloved actor known for roles in films and comedies, including Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek, has died at the age of 71.
O’Hara died Friday, her manager confirmed to Variety. A cause of death has not been reported.
The two-time Emmy winner is perhaps best known for playing Kate McCallister in the first two Home Alone films, spurning the infamous “Kevin!” meme, before going on to play matriarch Moira Rose in 80 episodes of the hit TV series Schitt’s Creek.
Most recently, O’Hara appeared in the AppleTV series The Studio with Seth Rogen, earning her an Emmy nomination.
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks