Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Catherine O’Hara death: Schitt’s Creek and Home Alone star dead at 71

Canada-native comedy legend was also known for 'SCTV,' 'Best in Show' and 'The Studio'

Video Player Placeholder
Catherine O’Hara death: Schitt’s Creek and Home Alone star dead at 71

Catherine O’Hara, the beloved actor known for roles in films and comedies, including Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek, has died at the age of 71.

O’Hara died Friday, her manager confirmed to Variety. A cause of death has not been reported.

The two-time Emmy winner is perhaps best known for playing Kate McCallister in the first two Home Alone films, spurning the infamous “Kevin!” meme, before going on to play matriarch Moira Rose in 80 episodes of the hit TV series Schitt’s Creek.

Most recently, O’Hara appeared in the AppleTV series The Studio with Seth Rogen, earning her an Emmy nomination.

More to follow

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in