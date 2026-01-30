Catherine O’Hara death latest: Tributes pour in for beloved Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek star
The Canadian star won Emmys for her work in ‘SCTV’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and was recently nominated again for ‘The Studio’
Catherine O’Hara, the award-winning actor known for roles in films and TV, including Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek, has died at the age of 71.
O’Hara died Friday at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness, her manager told Variety.
The two-time Emmy winner is perhaps best known for playing Kate McCallister in the first two Home Alone films, spawning the infamous “Kevin!” meme, before going on to play matriarch Moira Rose in 80 episodes of the hit TV series Schitt’s Creek.
Most recently, O’Hara appeared in the AppleTV series The Studio with Seth Rogen, earning her an Emmy nomination.
Owner of 'Home Alone' house remembers O'Hara as 'quintessential mom'
Speaking to The Independent before Christmas, the owner of the iconic Chicago house used to film Home Alone recalled the time O’Hara spent getting to know his own family.
“Catherine O’Hara, oh my gosh, she’s the quintessential mom,” said John Abendshien. “She took my six-year-old daughter under her wing, and those two became very close.”
Tom Green calls O'Hara 'one of the greatest Canadian comedy icons of all time'
Comedian Tom Green was among the first to pay tribute to O’Hara, writing on X: “I’m so sorry to hear the news that Canadian comedy legend Catherine O’Hara has passed away at 71. She’s kept me and millions of others entertained throughout my lifetime — from her brilliant work on SCTV, to Home Alone, Beetlejuice, Best in Show, Schitt’s Creek, and so many other films and television classics.
“Her characters brought so much joy and laughter to the world. It’s with a heavy heart that I share this today. Rest in peace, Catherine O’Hara — one of the greatest Canadian comedy icons of all time.”
Catherine O'Hara's death announced by manager
The beloved actor died Friday, January 30 her manager confirmed to Variety. A cause of death has not been reported.
