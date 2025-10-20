Watch as singer Brandy walks off stage mid-concert with Monica Arnold without performing the duo’s classic “The Boy Is Mine”.

The singers were performing at Chicago's United Centre on Saturday (18 October) when she abruptly stormed off stage, leaving Arnold to close the show alone.

In a statement following the walk-off, Brandy apologised to fans and said she experienced “dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint” whilst performing.

“Unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production,” Brandy wrote. “I really appreciate everyone's best efforts. I'm deeply grateful to my sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism and the entire crew for their continued care and support."