Big Brother audience stunned after shock proposal live on air

Watch the adorable moment that a couple get engaged live on Big Brother Late and Live, leaving fans shocked.

Following the main show on Tuesday (21 October), one audience member got down on one knee and popped the question to their partner - who happily accepted.

The crowd gave a standing ovation to the happy couple, who kissed as host Will Best exclaimed: “Oh my gosh!”

Later, Chesney Hawkes, who was on the panel, offered to be the couple’s wedding singer.