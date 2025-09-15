Ricky Hatton’s friend Steve Bunce sheds light on boxer’s final days

Ricky Hatton's friend Steve Bunce has shed light on his final days following the boxer's death aged 46.

The two-weight world champion was found dead at his home in Greater Manchester on Sunday, 14 September.

Paying tribute to Hatton, Bunce wrote in the Independent that Hatton was the "People's Champion" who "gave his fans all that he had on both sides of the ropes."

"Apparently, talking to people, he didn't show up on Friday at the gym, and he was meant to be at a fight last night, and he didn't show up, and someone went to his house this morning... It is shocking news," Bunce told BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday.