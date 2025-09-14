Ricky Hatton remembered during Manchester derby in emotional tribute

Manchester City held a minute’s appreciation ahead of the Manchester derby for “revered supporter” Ricky Hatton following the death of the British boxing icon.

Hatton was found dead in his Greater Manchester home on Sunday, September 14, at the age of 46.

The boxing champion was a huge Man City fan, often wearing sky blue shorts in the ring and using the City anthem Blue Moon as his walkout song throughout his career.

In 2008, Hatton fulfilled a long-time dream when he fought Juan Lazcano at his home club’s Etihad Stadium.