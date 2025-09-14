Ricky Hatton death: Legendary British boxer found dead aged 46 as tributes pour in
Multiple world champion Hatton was found dead in his Manchester home on Sunday morning
British boxing icon Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46 after his body was found in his home in Greater Manchester on Sunday morning.
Hatton was perhaps the most popular British boxer of all-time, with his raucous fanbase regularly travelling across the Atlantic in their thousands to watch him fight the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in some of the biggest bouts in British boxing history.
He held multiple world titles in the light-welterweight and welterweight divisions during a storied boxing career, having first claimed one by beating Kosta Tszyu on a remarkable night at the MEN Arena in his home city of Manchester in 2005.
Hatton had spoken candidly about his mental health struggles and battle with addiction and police found his body at his home in Hyde at 6:45am on Sunday morning. Greater Manchester Police are not treating the death as suspicious
Hatton looking sharp in boxing workout days before death
Hatton had been preparing for a return to the ring this year, and recently appeared in a video looking sharp ahead of his first bout since 2022.
A fight against the UAE’s Eisa Al Dah had been scheduled to take place in Dubai on 2 December.
Frank Warren pays tribute
Boxing promoter Frank Warren – who worked with Hatton for many years including for his title-winning fight over Tszyu – has said he is “extremely saddened to learn of the passing” of Hatton.
“A superbly talented fighter who inspired a generation of young boxers and fans in a way very few had done before due to both his personality and the entertainment he provided in the ring,” he said.
“From making his debut Widnes in 1997 to then go on to win one of the most historic fights in British boxing history against Kostya Tszyu in Manchester, Ricky will rightly go down as one of the modern greats of this sport.
“My deepest condolences go out to his family at this awful time,” he added.
Micah Richards, Chris Eubank Jr and others pay tribute
Micah Richards is among the latest to pay tribute to Hatton, calling the news “devastating”.
"He's such a British icon... a true Man City fan, but most importantly he was a man of the people.
"He was the nicest guy ever - I remember going down to one of his gyms and I was a bit nervous because I didn't know about boxing and he said 'just do this' and he took his time.
"For him to take the time and effort, I've been multiple times for beers with him just talking about football and life.
"To get this news now is just surreal."
Fellow British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. said: “Rest in Peace Mr Ricky Hatton. We salute you.”
Hatton's professional record
Hatton produced one of the most storied and impressive career’s in British boxing history, winning 45 of his 48 professional bouts across 15 years.
Memorable moments for "The Hitman" included title wins against Kostya Tszyu (in 2005 for the IBF and The Ring light-welterweight titles) and Jose Luis Castillo (in 2007 for the vacant WBC International light-welterweight title), while he also beat Juan Urango for the IBF and vacant IBO light-welterweight titles.
Of his three losses, two came to a pair of the greatest boxers of all time in Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao.
His last loss came in his final professional bout, to Ukraine's Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012.
Hatton had recently announced his return to boxing, having lined up a fight with the UAE’s Eisa Al Dah on 2 December.
Tributes begin to pour in
Many of the boxing’s biggest figures have paid tribute to Hatton as the news broke.
Amir Khan said on X that “today we lost not only one of Britain's greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior”.
"Rest well, Ricky. You'll always have your place in the ring of our memories,” he adds.
On Instagram, Tyson Fury said: “Rip to the legend Ricky Hatton may he rip.
"There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. Can't believe this so young."
GMP statement in full
The full statement from Greater Manchester Police is below. It reads:
“Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."
British boxing legend Ricky Hatton has died at the age 46 after being found at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester.
Hatton, who held multiple world championships in the light-welterweight division, as well as one at welterweight during a storied boxing career was one of the most iconic and popular British boxers of all time.
A police cordon is in place around his home and Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a body had been found at Hatton's address and that the death was not being treated as suspicious.
Good afternoon
British boxing legend Ricky Hatton has died at the age 46 after being found at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester.
Hatton was one of the most iconic and popular British boxers of all time, and a multiple world championship title holder in the light-welterweight division. He also won one welterweight title during a storied boxing career that included fights against Floyd Mayweather Jr, Manny Pacquiao and Paulie Malignaggi.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a body had been found at Hatton's address and that the death was not being treated as suspicious.
