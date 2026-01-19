Morocco manager Walid Regragui and Senegal’s Papa Thiaw had to be separated after clashing at the full time whistle following a controversial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finale on Sunday (18 January).

Thiaw had ordered his players off the field in protest at a Morocco penalty awarded in injury time, which was missed by Morocco’s Brahim Diaz after the Senegal team returned to the pitch around 20 minutes later. Senegal went to score in extra time, winning the match 1-0.

Relations between Thiaw and Regragui looked tense as the pair attempted to shake hands at the end of the match, with Thiaw appearing to push Regragui away before the coaches had to be separated.

Regragui later accused Thiaw of having brought shame on African football, calling the decider “a final with a Hitchcockian script”.