Farm animals and pets rushed to safety as Greek wildfire plagues port city

Farm animals and pets have been rushed to safety as wildfires ravaged the Greek port city of Patras.

As wildfires rage through olive groves and pine forests outside Greece's third-largest city of Patras on Wednesday (13 August), a farmer can be seen navigating smoke-filled roads on his motorbike, carrying a sheep to safety.

As another man fled advancing fire lines, he ran with his goats.

Elsewhere, residents were evacuated from their homes carrying pets or guiding frightened livestock away of the flames.

After weeks of scorching heat, wildfires have intensified across southern Europe, where firefighting resources remain stretched despite assistance from the European Union.