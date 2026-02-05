Trump: ‘It bothers me that somebody is going after Bill Clinton’

Donald Trump said he is "bothered" by the House Oversight investigation into Bill Clinton’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite Republicans demanding Bill and Hillary Clinton testify in front of Congress, Trump defended the former president, stating, “See, I like Bill Clinton. I still like Bill Clinton.”

He added, “I liked his behavior toward me. I thought he got me. He understood me.”

Mr Clinton had known Epstein, who died in prison in 2019, but has denied knowledge of his sex offending and says he cut off contact two decades ago.

Mr Clinton will appear in court on 27 February, while Hillary Clinton will appear the day before.

President Trump and related terms appear more than 5300 times in the new Epstein files.