The US Coast Guard (USCG) rescued two teenagers who became stuck on a cliff whilst hiking in Oregon on Saturday (5 July).

Footage shared by the USCG on Sunday (6 July) shows rescue workers lowering themselves down out of a helicopter to help the two stranded 14-year-old boys.

A member of the fire department in Lincoln County - who had arrived first to rescue the teens - also required assistance after they too became stuck.

The crew member can be securing one of the teens to themselves before airlifting them out to safety. They repeated the process with the other two individuals and all three were transferred to Siletz Bay State Airfield.