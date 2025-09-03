Sir Keir Starmer has slammed “disgraceful” Nigel Farage for “badmouthing” the UK, as the Reform leader skipped Prime Minister’s Questions to appear at the US congress.

Speaking during the Commons exchange on Wednesday (3 September), the prime minister claimed Mr Farage has travelled to Washington to “impose sanctions that will harm working people”.

He said: “The honourable member for Clacton is not here representing his constituents in the house he was elected to. No, he has flown to America to badmouth and talk down our country.”

Sir Keir said that “you could not get more unpatriotic than that”, branding Mr Farage a “disgrace”.

Mr Farage will be discussing free speech in the UK in front of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.