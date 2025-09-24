Chaos at Stansted Airport after fire in departure lounge

A fire in the departure lounge at Stansted Airport is causing severe security delays for passengers.

Footage from Wednesday (24 September) shows a swarm of passengers landside as they waited for security gates to reopen.

At 3.30am, fire crews rushed to the airport's Escape Lounge as "significant amounts of smoke" could be seen billowing through the terminal following a “small fire”.

A spokesperson for London’s third busiest airport confirmed that there are no reports of injuries to any passengers and that the fire has since been extinguished.

Security has since reopened but Stansted has warned of long delays and cautioned travellers to check the status of their flights.