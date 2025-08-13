Dash cam footage captures pillar of fire sparked by dramatic lightning strike

Dash cam footage captured the moment that lightning struck a highway in South Carolina before a pillar of fire erupted in the sky.

Video shared by Mount Pleasant Police Department on Monday (11 August) shows motorists driving along a wet and rainy Highway 17 when a bolt of lightning appears from the clouds.

The bolt hit an electrical transformer, which exploded in a blinding flare before igniting into a raging fire.

No one was injured due to the incident, though it resulted in widespread power outages and traffic delays for around three hours.

An energy company were able to later restore power and remove the downed wires.