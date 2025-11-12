Watch moment shark pulls windsurfer underwater in terrifying fight

This is the terrifying moment an Australian windsurfer is pulled off of his board by a shark.

Andy McDonald, 61, was riding his board in Margaret River, Western Australia on Monday (10 November) when he was suddenly dragged beneath the surface.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the experienced surfer said the shark “hit me like a freight train” and he believed that he was “gone for”.

He “punched, kicked and wrestled” at the creature, before it dived deeper into the water, leaving the 61-year-old unscathed.

His board, however, was not so lucky, with the shark taking a large bite of it.