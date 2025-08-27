Robots help rebuild homes after devastating wildfires in California

Robots are helping rebuild homes devastated by the California wildfires earlier this year.

Cosmic Buildings have launched their first mobile robotic factory in Pacific Palisades, which was damaged by more than 23,000 acres of wildfires, destroying around 6,000 homes in the process.

The machines build structural wall panels before they're transported to the foundation and assembled. The company says they can build the framing of a house ten times faster and at 20% of the usual cost.

Sasha Jokic, CEO and founder, said: "We knew we needed to help families here fulfill their dreams- which is to come back to their homes."