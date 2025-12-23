From Turkey to the North Pole: The true story of Santa Claus

Although widely thought to hail from the North Pole, Santa Claus originated from Turkey.

In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Santa historian James Lovell gives a fascinating insight into the origins of Father Christmas.

Ever wondered where the tradition of giving presents at Christmas came from, or why Father Christmas wears a red and white suit? Mr Lovell has all the information you need to know, right here.

And, if you are wondering how Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, came into the spotlight, then this interview has all you need to know.