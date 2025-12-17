Moment Nick Reiner is arrested before being charged for parents’ murder

Footage of the moment Nick Reiner was arrested over the murder of his parents Rob and Michele Reiner has been released.

On Sunday (14 December), the legendary Hollywood director and his wife were found stabbed to death at their Los Angeles Home.

Nick, 32, was arrested later that night near an LA subway station in Exposition Park. Surveillance video shows Nick, wearing jeans, a striped jacket and a baseball cap, walking near a crosswalk when several police vehicles with flashing lights surround him. Another clip prior to the arrest shows him entering a gas station and purchasing a drink.

On Tuesday (17 December), he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.