2 people found dead in home owned by Rob Reiner, AP source says

Two people have been found dead at a Los Angeles home owned by director Rob Reiner

Mike Balsamo
Sunday 14 December 2025 22:22 EST
Rob Reiner Investigation
Rob Reiner Investigation (AP2010)

Two people were found dead at a Los Angeles home owned by director-actor Rob Reiner on Sunday, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

The official could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says it responded to a medical aid request Sunday afternoon and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead inside.

Reiner was long one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood, and his work includes some of the most memorable movies of the 1980s and ’90s, including “This is Spinal Tap,” “When Harry Met Sally” and “The Princess Bride.”

His role as Meathead in the 1970s TV classic “All in the Family” alongside Carol O’Connor’s Archie Bunker catapulted him to fame.

He turned 78 in March, although authorities have not confirmed the identities of the people found dead in Reiner's home in the tony Brentwood neighborhood on the city's west side that's home to many celebrities.

Messages to his representatives were not immediately returned Sunday night.

