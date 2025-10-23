Demonstrators protest outside Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge home

Demonstrators gathered outside the gates of Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge to push for a criminal investigation into the former Duke of York and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Banners read "End Royal secrecy" and "What are you hiding?" as the protestors gathered outside the gate of Prince Andrew's residence in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire on Tuesday (21 October).

One participant said: "It cannot be about titles, it has to be about a criminal investigation and prosecution – and an inquiry into who knew what and when."

Prince Andrew, who gave up his official titles following new allegations against him in Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, denies any wrongdoing.