Factory worker sets world record as the fastest person to peel and slice a pineapple

A factory worker has become the fastest person in the world to peel and slice a pineapple.

Dominika Gasparova, 35, a senior team leader at the Del Monte factory in Cambridgeshire, achieved the Guinness World Record after completing the task in just 11.43 seconds.

She beat the previous record of 17.85 seconds set in Concord, California, on 13 April last year.

Gasparova, who began working at the factory 16 years ago, said her first position in the company involved her cutting pineapples by hand, which helped her get “lots of practice”. She was one of 10 workers at the factory who took part in the competition.