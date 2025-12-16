Piers Morgan hits out at Donald Trump over Rob Reiner death comments

Piers Morgan has criticised Donald Trump for his comments on the death of Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle Singer Reiner.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US president blamed liberal Reiner’s death on what he called “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

Several prominent GOP members and other public figures, such as Whoopi Goldberg, have condemned Trump for the remarks.

Nick Reiner, the couple’s son, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is “responsible” for his parents' deaths, LAPD detectives said.

Morgan, who has previously referred to the US president as a friend of his, said Trump’s comments crossed “every line of basic human decency.”