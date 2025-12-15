The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The son of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner is in police custody after the couple was found dead inside their Los Angeles home Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Nick Reiner, 32, was booked into the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records show. He is being held on $4 million bail.

There was no sign of forced entry at the Reiners’ sprawling Brentwood home and the couple had injuries consistent with being stabbed, sources told the Los Angeles Times.

Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton provided little information at a press conference Sunday night, but said the death investigation was ongoing. TMZ reported that the couple’s throats were “slit” following an argument at the home.

The city fire department said the bodies of a 68-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man were discovered in a property on Chadbourne Avenue in the Brentwood neighborhood and a spokesperson for the Reiner family confirmed the deaths to CNN Sunday.

open image in gallery Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were found dead at their Los Angeles home Sunday. A death investigation is underway but no one has been arrested ( Getty )

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” a family spokesperson said in a statement. “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Actors Billy Crystal and Larry David were spotted at the home Sunday night, a neighbor told ABC7, adding that Crystal “looked like he was about to cry.”

Hamilton said the investigation was being handled by the LAPD’s robbery homicide division, and would “continue over the coming days.”

He added that the police are not seeking anyone as a suspect or a person of interest in the case until they’ve moved forward in the investigation.

open image in gallery Rob Reiner, second left, poses with his wife Michele, left, and children Nick, center, Romy, and Jake at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall, in April 2018. Reiner and his wife were found dead Sunday

The police official declined to confirm the identities of the two people found dead, saying that information would come from the city’s county coroner. He added that investigators are waiting for a warrant to search the home.

“We’re waiting for the legal process to move forward. We have to obtain a search warrant for the residence. Once that is complied with, we will be conducting a full crime scene investigation on the interior and exterior of the residence and the surrounding neighborhood.”

Paramedics were dispatched to the residence at roughly 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived minutes later for an “ambulance death investigation.”

A sizable police presence was observed outside the home Sunday evening. Neighbors told NBC News that Reiner and his wife lived together in the home, and property records confirmed that they own the property.

open image in gallery Reiner and his wife, Michele, right, with daughter Romy in 2018. The couple married in 1989 and also have two sons Jake and Nick. Reiner also had another daughter, Tracy, from his first marriage ( 2018 Invision )

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

Reiner was one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood, and his work included some of the most memorable movies of the 1980s and ’90s, including “This is Spinal Tap,” “A Few Good Men,” “When Harry Met Sally” and “The Princess Bride.”

Tributes have been paid to Reiner, who was an American actor, writer and liberal activist as well as a director. His films included “A Few Good Men” and “Misery.”

He first rose to prominence after playing Mike “Meathead” Stivic on the CBS series “All in the Family,” a role that garnered him multiple Emmy Awards.

The son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, Reiner was married to photographer Michele since 1989. The two met while he was directing When Harry Met Sally and had three children together, Jake, Nick, and Romy.

Reiner was previously married to actor-director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981. He adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner. Carl Reiner died in 2020 at age 98 and Marshall died in 2018.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement that it was “a devastating loss for our city and our country.”

“Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice,” she said, according to ABC7 Los Angeles.