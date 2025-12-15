Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has suggested that the death of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele was due to the Oscar-nominated director’s “paranoia” and “obsession” with the president.

Former Trump allies and media personalities took aim at the president after his insensitive post on Truth Social Monday drew immediate outcry on social media. Critics condemned the post as “inappropriate” and “disgraceful,” and called for the “dreadful” message to be taken down.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump wrote Monday.

The 78-year-old and his wife, 68, were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home Sunday evening. The couple’s son Nick Reiner has since been taken into custody.

The tone of Trump’s post varied wildly, describing the situation as “very sad” before going on to blast the actor — who has known to have been a vocal critic of the current administration.

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!” the president wrote.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has suggested that the death of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were due to the Oscar-nominated director’s ‘paranoia’ and ‘obsession’ with the president ( Getty )

Prior to his death, Reiner had consistently blasted Trump and his ability to serve as president, telling Variety in 2017 that he was “the single-most unqualified human-being to ever assume the Presidency of the United States.

“He is mentally unfit. Not only does he not understand how government works, he has no interest in trying to find out how it works,” Reiner told the outlet, following the release of his biopic “LBJ.”

In October, during an interview with MSNBC, Reiner even issued a call to action to high-profile figures against Trump and saying it was “our job now” to push back against the president’s actions, following the mobilization of the National Guard in multiple major cities across the country and Trump’s attacks on free speech.

“It’s beyond McCarthy era-esque,” Reiner said. “That feels quaint compared to what’s going on in America right now. The Hollywood community is very much aware of their First Amendment rights being infringed. So, we’re well aware of what’s happening.

“But our job now, as communicators, is to start communicating to the rest of the country, to let them know what is going to happen to them.”

open image in gallery Reiner was a stanch Democrat and was very active in politics, hosting fundraisers and campaigning for progressive causes throughout his lengthy career

Reiner was a stanch Democrat and was very active in politics, hosting fundraisers and campaigning for progressive causes throughout his lengthy career. He co-founded the American Foundation for Equal Rights, which challenged California’s ban on same-sex marriage, Proposition 8.

He also chaired the campaign for Prop 10, funding early childhood development services through a tobacco tax. In 2006 he was tipped to run for California governor against Arnold Schwarzenegger, but later declined due to personal reasons. He endorsed Joe Biden for president in the 2020 presidential election.

Reiner’s engagement in activism stemmed from his family; with his father Carl Reiner a fierce opponent of McCarthyism, while his mother, Estelle Reiner, protested the Vietnam War.

open image in gallery The 78-year-old and his wife, 68, were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home Sunday evening. The couple’s son Nick Reiner has since been taken into custody ( Getty )

Trump’s post was blasted by critics online, including by his former ally Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak. This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies,” Greene wrote on X.

“Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues. It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy especially when it ends in murder.”

“This is a dreadful thing to say about a man who just got murdered by his troubled son. Delete it, Mr President,” added British TV presenter Piers Morgan wrote on X.

GOP rep. Thomas Massie wrote: “Regardless of how you felt about Rob Reiner, this is inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered.”

Ana Navarro, co-host of The View, appeared to become choked up as she remembered Reiner as an “engaged” advocate for social justice and defender of democracy.

“This is a tragedy, not just for the family, but for all who knew and loved him,” Navarro said Monday. “And for the President of the U.S. to make this about him, and a way to attack Rob Reiner, because he exercised his American right to speak up with what he disagreed with is shameful, is disgraceful, and out of all the disgusting things that Donald Trump has done, this is right up there.”

open image in gallery Reiner has consistently blasted Trump and his ability to serve as president, telling Variety in 2017 that he was ‘the single-most unqualified human-being to ever assume the Presidency of the United States’ ( Rob Reiner (Todd Felderstein/Alamy/PA) )

Others pointed to similarities in how Reiner himself had reacted to the assassination of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk earlier this year. “The president’s TruthSocial post about the Reiners’ horrific deaths is quite a contrast from how Rob Reiner reacted to the murder of Charlie Kirk,” wrote CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

In an interview with Morgan following Kirk’s death, Reiner described the incident as “beyond belief.” “That should never happen to anybody, I don’t care what your political beliefs are, that should never happen to anyone,” he said.

The bodies of Reiner and his wife were reportedly discovered by their daughter Romy, who lives nearby. The deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Nick Reiner, the celebrity couple’s son, was arrested at 9.15 p.m. Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records show, and is being held on $4 million bail.

The 32-year-old has been charged with a felony but no other details were immediately available.