Timelapse shows annual Perseid meteor shower’s dazzling display of ‘shooting stars’

A stunning timelapse shows the Perseid meteor shower's dazzling display of “shooting stars” in Turkey’s Samsun.

According to Nasa, the Perseids peaks in mid-August and is considered the best meteor shower of the year. They leave long "wakes" of light and colour behind them in the Earth’s atmosphere, with around 50 to 100 meteors seen per hour.

Stargazers across the UK caught sight of the spectacle in the early hours of Wednesday (13 July) as the meteor shower hit its annual peak.