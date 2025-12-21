Supermodel shares secret battle with debilitating illness ‘destroying lungs’

Supermodel Anok Yai has shared a health update during her secret battle with an illness "destroying my lungs".

Ms Yai, who was the second black model after Naomi Campbell to open a Prada show, underwent successful robotic lung surgery on Friday (19 December) to treat a congenital defect that was “overworking my heart”.

Congenital disorders are health conditions a person is born with, often caused by genetic issues or problems that occur during pregnancy.

Sharing videos from her hospital bed, the supermodel can be seen using a nebuliser and attempting to walk alongside a nurse.