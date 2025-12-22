Nicki Minaj accidentally calls JD Vance ‘assassin’ in front of Erika Kirk

Nicki Minaj accidentally called JD Vance an “assassin” while speaking to Erika Kirk on stage during a surprise Turning Point USA appearance.

On Sunday (21 December), the rapper praised Donald Trump and the vice president as “amazing role models” before telling Ms Kirk, whose husband Charlie was shot dead at at a university campus debate in September, that Mr Vance is an “assassin”.

Immediately realising her poor choice of words, Minaj put her hand to her mouth as Ms Kirk reassured her.

“Trust me, there's nothing new under the sun that I have not heard, so you're fine,” she said. "I love you. You have to laugh about it.”