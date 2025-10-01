Beachfront homes collapse into the sea as hurricanes batter US coast

Beachfront homes in North Carolina have collapsed into the sea as two hurricanes sweep across the Atlantic.

Footage taken on Tuesday (30 September) show properties propped up on high stilts sliding off and tumbling into the ocean.

The five houses were all unoccupied and no injuries were reported, Cape Hatteras National Seashore said.

Visitors have been advised to avoid the area, which is littered with debris, and high seas and large waves are expected to continue into the week, with further collapses possible.