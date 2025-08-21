Moment news reporter has her phone snatched out of her hands live on TV

Watch the moment a news reporter has her phone snatched by a man speeding past on a bike while she was live on TV.

Journalist Beatriz Casadei, who works for Record News, was preparing to speak outside a prison in Sao Paulo, Brazil, when a cyclist rode past the front of the camera, taking her phone in the process.

The live recording, filmed outside the prison gates of the Pinheiros Provisional Detention Centre, shows Ms. Casadei visually shocked, helplessly running out of shot after the ordeal.