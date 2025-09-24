Foreign National Offenders flown to Romania on deportation flight

Over 40 foreign national offenders (FNOs) have been sent back to Romania on a deportation flight.

Footage shared by ITV on Wednesday (24 September) shows people being loaded onto the plane, with “destructive” passengers being restrained and escorted up the stairs. Onboard the plane, rows of migrants and their escorts can be seen.

Some FNOs spoke to the broadcaster where they voiced their hope for coming back to the UK one day. When asked what crime it was they committed, they were reluctant to say.

One angry migrant, who is alleged to have thrown a cup of urine at staff, yelled: “Why do I have to be deported? I have paid for my mistakes.”

The broadcaster claimed that well-behaved migrants were given bankcards loaded with up to £2,000 to “encourage resettlement in Romania”.