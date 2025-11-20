Moment police take down two knife-wielding robbers in London

A pair of knife-wielding robbers in London were tackled to the ground and arrested by the Metropolitan Police in just eight minutes following a chase.

Footage released by the force on Thursday (20 November) shows officers running after the two suspects, one on foot and one on an e-bike, after they received reports from “distressed” victims who had been robbed at knife-point.

Whilst one surrendered himself, an officer ran after the other, soon catching up with him and spraying an irritant spray in his face before tackling him to the ground.

The stolen items were returned to victims and both knives were taken off the streets.