Labour minister says ‘one in, one out’ France return fail shows scheme is ‘working’

Labour minister Josh MacAlister has said a return fail of the “one in, one out” deal with France proves the scheme is “working”.

Speaking to Calum Macdonald on Times Radio on Thursday (October 23), Mr MacAlister was quizzed about an “Iranian” man who had been removed to France but returned to Britain on a small boat.

The male migrant told The Guardian newspaper he is a victim of modern slavery at the hands of smugglers in northern France.

The children’s minister responded “it shows the scheme is working” and sends a message from the government that “if you come here illegally, and you cross, as we scale up this French returns agreement, you will be deported.”