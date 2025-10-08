Argentine President Javier Milei donned his rock star persona as he took to the stage to promote his new book amid scandals, public discontent and economic hardship.

Appearing before a crowd of 15,000 people at the Movistar Arena stadium in Buenos Aires on Monday (6 October), a leather-clad Milei sang a nine-track set of Argentine 1980s rock anthems.

The book-launch-turned-concert was held to promote his 14th publication “The Construction of the Miracle”, which he hopes will give him a boost before national midterms on 26 October.

It comes after ally José Luis Espert was forced to pull out of the election after he admitted that he had received a $200,000 payment from an alleged drug trafficker. The country’s economy has also been struggling with inflation and has been unable to meet upcoming debt payments.

Last month, Donald Trump stepped in with an emergency bailout of up to $20bn.