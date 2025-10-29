Driver choking by side of road saved by deputy on patrol

This is the moment a deputy saves a woman choking by the side of the road after he noticed her struggling whilst he was on patrol in Illinois.

Footage shared by Cook County Sheriff's Office on Saturday (25 October) shows a black SUV pulling over into a sidewalk, with a woman soon emerging from the vehicle with her hand on her chest.

Officer Zachary Finn spotted the struggling driver and pulled his vehicle over. He then performed the heimlich maneuver on her and successfully dislodged the item stuck in her throat.

Paramedics later arrived at the scene to provide assistance but the woman declined, stating that she had recovered.