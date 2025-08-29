Footage shows the devastation Louisiana suffered as Hurricane Katrina crashed into the Gulf Coast 20 years ago.

Katrina made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the state on 29 August 2005. The damage it inflicted is estimated at upward of $200bn when adjusted for inflation, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Almost 1,400 people were killed.

As the US marked the anniversary, experts warned that the federal government would be ill-equipped to respond if a hurricane like Katrina were to strike a city like New Orleans today.