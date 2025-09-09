Riders evacuated from theme park’s roller coaster days after boy scales monorail

Riders were evacuated from Hersheypark's Comet roller coaster on Sunday, 7 September, days after a boy scaled a monorail at the theme park.

The park told CBS 21 the roller coaster "experienced a temporary stoppage on the track, which was caused by an unrelated off-ride guest issue," prompting passengers to be escorted from the ride.

It came after a young boy walking along an elevated monorail at the Pennsylvania park was rescued by a bystander on Saturday, 30 August.

The Independent has approached Hersheypark for comment.