FBI release footage of alleged terrorist plot to denote bombs on New Year’s Eve

The FBI has released footage of an alleged New Year’s Eve terror plot that targeted at least five locations across Southern California.

Four people have been arrested and charged on suspicion of planning a coordinated bombing attack. The individuals are accused of being members of Turtle Island Liberation Front - an offshoot of a pro-Palestinian anti-government group.

Aerial footage shows people allegedly testing explosive devices in the Mojave Desert. The Los Angeles FBI SWAT team, along with the FBI, moved in and arrested the four individuals.

Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X that the Justice Department and FBI "prevented what would have been a massive and horrific terror plot” organized by "far-left" extremists.