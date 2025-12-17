Timothee Chalamet breaks silence on skipping Met Gala with Kylie Jenner

Timothee Chalamet has explained why he decided not to attend this year’s Met Gala with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

When Jenner turned up alone to the star-studded event back in May, speculation was rife as to why the actor did not join her to make their official red carpet debut as a couple.

Appearing on the 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast on Tuesday (16 December), Chalamet said he was too "locked in" supporting the New York Knicks to attend the event.

"That Knicks run last year, I think that was the most fun period of my life. Those four months, I’m not even kidding. Just the [Maddison Square] Garden being electric,” said Chalamet, who instead spent the night watching the game on an iPad.