Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have finally made their relationship red carpet official.

The couple, who reportedly started dating around April 2023, posed for pictures outside the 70th annual David Di Donatello Awards in Italy on Wednesday, marking their red carpet debut as a couple.

Jenner, 27, and Chalamet, 29, avoided walking the carpet together throughout awards season while the actor was repeatedly nominated for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Many hoped the two would make their first red carpet appearance at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday; however, the beauty mogul ultimately showed up solo as Chalamet stayed home.

In pictures from Wednesday’s ceremony in Europe, Jenner and Chalamet are seen cuddled up next to each other, holding hands and whispering in each other’s ears.

The reality star dressed in a low-cut, beaded black gown with a gold-hued clutch, while the Call Me By Your Name star wore a double-breasted, black velvet suit with a white rose brooch.

open image in gallery Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their red carpet debut two years after they reportedly started dating ( Getty Images )

The pair’s pictures come a few weeks after Chalamet’s mother, Nicole Flender, shared her thoughts about their relationship.

Speaking with Curbed, Flender said she thought Jenner was “lovely.”

“She’s very nice to me,” she continued before discussing her son’s decision to buy a house in Beverly Hills, California, near Jenner’s home, for $11 million.

Flender said: “Did he ask for advice? No. He said, ‘Guess what? I bought a house.’”

open image in gallery Jenner dressed in a low-cut, beaded black gown with a gold-hued clutch, while Chalamet wore a double-breasted, black velvet suit with a white rose brooch ( Getty Images )

Aside from Flender’s comments, the couple has kept the details of their romance under wraps. However, they’ve made a number of public appearances, just not on the red carpet, from Coachella in April to date nights in Paris.

Jenner was also by Chalamet’s side for the 2025 Oscars awards.

While Chalamet’s attendance at the 97th annual show was mostly guaranteed, considering he was nominated for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, many were unsure whether the beauty mogul would accompany him after she was noticeably absent from the Screen Actors Guild the week prior awards due to the death of her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.

She was, however, at the 2025 Golden Globes with Chalamet back in January. Inside The Beverly Hilton Hotel, the makeup mogul and the Dune star were photographed giggling at a table next to each other with their backs to the camera.

Her attendance at the Golden Globes came amid rumors the couple was expecting their first baby together.

Speculation the 27-year-old, who already shares two kids with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, was pregnant with her third baby arose just a few days ago after the star posted a TikTok in which she covered her stomach with a shopping bag the entire time.