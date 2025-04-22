Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothée Chalamet's mother, Nicole Flender, has shared her thoughts about her son’s relationship with reality star Kylie Jenner.

Flender made the rare comment about the actor, who’s been dating Jenner since April 2023, during an interview with Curbed published Monday. While the couple has made many public appearances together throughout the last two years, they don’t speak openly about their romance.

“I have to say she’s lovely,” Flender told the publication about Jenner. “She’s very nice to me.”

The New York real estate agent also discussed how Chalamet bought a house in Beverly Hills, California, the same state his girlfriend lives in, for $11 million.

“Did he ask for my advice? No,” Flender said. “He said, ‘Guess what? I bought a house.’”

Last month, Flender even joined the famous couple when they attended the 2025 Academy Awards. Throughout the evening, Jenner sat right next to her boyfriend, as they were spotted lovingly staring into each other’s eyes before moving in for a kiss.

open image in gallery Timothee Chalamet’s mother says Kylie Jenner is ‘lovely’ ( Matthew Stockman/Getty Images )

However, towards the end of the evening, Jenner switched seats with Flender, so she could be next to her son if he won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role in A Complete Unknown. Chalamet didn’t get the award, as it ultimately went to Adrien Brody for his role in The Brutalist.

Two months before that, Jenner was the Ladybird star’s date to the Golden Globe Awards, where they were once again spotted kissing.

More recently, on April 12, the pair attended the 2025 Coachella Valley Music Arts Festival and shared a few kisses while in the crowd. For the occasion, Jenner wore a white crop top and matching pants, paired with a camouflage cap and black boots. Chalamet opted for a black t-shirt and matching pants, along with a white and black cap.

Videos posted by fans on TikTok showed the couple in the VIP section of the event, with Jenner dancing along to Charli XCX’s performance of her hit song, “Guess.”

Chalamet and Jenner were first romantically linked in April 2023, following a blind item from DeuxMoi that said they were dating. From there, the internet was instantly sent into a frenzy, with fans sharing their shocked reactions to the unlikely celebrity pairing. The dating rumors also came months after Jenner officially split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children, Stormi, seven, and Aire, two.