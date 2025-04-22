Timothée Chalamet’s mother shares verdict on Kylie Jenner after nearly two years of dating
Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023
Timothée Chalamet's mother, Nicole Flender, has shared her thoughts about her son’s relationship with reality star Kylie Jenner.
Flender made the rare comment about the actor, who’s been dating Jenner since April 2023, during an interview with Curbed published Monday. While the couple has made many public appearances together throughout the last two years, they don’t speak openly about their romance.
“I have to say she’s lovely,” Flender told the publication about Jenner. “She’s very nice to me.”
The New York real estate agent also discussed how Chalamet bought a house in Beverly Hills, California, the same state his girlfriend lives in, for $11 million.
“Did he ask for my advice? No,” Flender said. “He said, ‘Guess what? I bought a house.’”
Last month, Flender even joined the famous couple when they attended the 2025 Academy Awards. Throughout the evening, Jenner sat right next to her boyfriend, as they were spotted lovingly staring into each other’s eyes before moving in for a kiss.
However, towards the end of the evening, Jenner switched seats with Flender, so she could be next to her son if he won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role in A Complete Unknown. Chalamet didn’t get the award, as it ultimately went to Adrien Brody for his role in The Brutalist.
Two months before that, Jenner was the Ladybird star’s date to the Golden Globe Awards, where they were once again spotted kissing.
More recently, on April 12, the pair attended the 2025 Coachella Valley Music Arts Festival and shared a few kisses while in the crowd. For the occasion, Jenner wore a white crop top and matching pants, paired with a camouflage cap and black boots. Chalamet opted for a black t-shirt and matching pants, along with a white and black cap.
Videos posted by fans on TikTok showed the couple in the VIP section of the event, with Jenner dancing along to Charli XCX’s performance of her hit song, “Guess.”
Chalamet and Jenner were first romantically linked in April 2023, following a blind item from DeuxMoi that said they were dating. From there, the internet was instantly sent into a frenzy, with fans sharing their shocked reactions to the unlikely celebrity pairing. The dating rumors also came months after Jenner officially split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children, Stormi, seven, and Aire, two.
