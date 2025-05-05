Jump to content
Met Gala 2025: The most daring looks from celebrities on the red carpet - live

The Met Gala red carpet livestream begins at 6 p.m. EST

Kaleigh Werner
in New York
Monday 05 May 2025 17:59 EDT
Teyana Taylor is one of this year’s red carpet hosts for ‘Vogue’
Teyana Taylor is one of this year’s red carpet hosts for ‘Vogue’ (AFP via Getty Images)

After much anticipation, the 2025 Met Gala red carpet is finally here.

Stars are arriving outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in custom designer and archival fashion in honor of this year’s forthcoming exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The theme, which centers around the concept of Black dandyism, is the first one in 20 years to focus entirely on menswear, according to Vogue. The dress code, “Tailored For You,” was chosen to encourage individual expression, inviting guests to dress in a way that felt authentic to them.

And though many A-listers have come dressed to the nines on the steps of the New York City landmark, others have fallen short in high-fashion garments that don’t seem to fit either the theme or dress code.

Here are some of the most daring looks from the 2025 Met Gala:

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor, one of ‘Vogue’s’ red carpet livestream hosts, stepped out on the Met Gala red carpet in a custom ensemble comprised of a black pinstripe suit, maroon red top hat, and a matching cape inscribed with ‘Harlem Rose’
Teyana Taylor, one of ‘Vogue’s’ red carpet livestream hosts, stepped out on the Met Gala red carpet in a custom ensemble comprised of a black pinstripe suit, maroon red top hat, and a matching cape inscribed with ‘Harlem Rose’ (Getty Images)
The full look was adorned with intricate accessories, including multiple silver waist chains, a cane, brooches, fiery red gloves, and platform Marc Jacobs heels
The full look was adorned with intricate accessories, including multiple silver waist chains, a cane, brooches, fiery red gloves, and platform Marc Jacobs heels (Getty Images)
The 34-year-old singer’s fashion spawned several memes online with comparisons to Disney’s ‘The Princess and the Frog’ villain, Dr. Facilier
The 34-year-old singer’s fashion spawned several memes online with comparisons to Disney’s ‘The Princess and the Frog’ villain, Dr. Facilier (Getty Images)

Anna Wintour

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour chose not to stray from her usual silhouette for the 2025 Met Gala, wearing a baby blue Tuxedo-style jacket over a white satin floor-length gown with floral embroidery
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour chose not to stray from her usual silhouette for the 2025 Met Gala, wearing a baby blue Tuxedo-style jacket over a white satin floor-length gown with floral embroidery (Getty Images for The Met Museum/)
Wintour, a co-chair for the annual event, embellished her look with a strawberry-shaped glass brooch and a layered diamond necklace
Wintour, a co-chair for the annual event, embellished her look with a strawberry-shaped glass brooch and a layered diamond necklace (Getty Images)

La La Anthony

La La Anthony, Vogue’s red carpet livestream host, showed up to the 2025 Met Gala in a black satin jumpsuit embellished with a billowing, one-shoulder tulle sleeve and skirt
La La Anthony, Vogue’s red carpet livestream host, showed up to the 2025 Met Gala in a black satin jumpsuit embellished with a billowing, one-shoulder tulle sleeve and skirt (Getty Images)
The TV presenter, who’s been a red carpet host for the annual event for the past four years, only paid homage to the menswear theme by wearing pants
The TV presenter, who’s been a red carpet host for the annual event for the past four years, only paid homage to the menswear theme by wearing pants (Getty Images)

