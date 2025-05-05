Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.
Your support makes all the difference. Read more
After much anticipation,
the 2025 Met Gala red carpet is finally here.
Stars are arriving outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in custom designer and archival fashion in honor of
this year’s forthcoming exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”
The theme, which centers around the concept of Black dandyism, is the first one in 20 years to focus entirely on menswear, according to
Vogue. The dress code, “Tailored For You,” was chosen to encourage individual expression, inviting guests to dress in a way that felt authentic to them.
And though many A-listers have come dressed to the nines on the steps of the New York City landmark, others have fallen short in high-fashion garments that don’t seem to fit either the theme or dress code.
Here are some of the most daring looks from the 2025 Met Gala: Teyana Taylor open image in gallery Teyana Taylor, one of ‘Vogue’s’ red carpet livestream hosts, stepped out on the Met Gala red carpet in a custom ensemble comprised of a black pinstripe suit, maroon red top hat, and a matching cape inscribed with ‘Harlem Rose’ (Getty Images) open image in gallery The full look was adorned with intricate accessories, including multiple silver waist chains, a cane, brooches, fiery red gloves, and platform Marc Jacobs heels (Getty Images) open image in gallery The 34-year-old singer’s fashion spawned several memes online with comparisons to Disney’s ‘The Princess and the Frog’ villain, Dr. Facilier (Getty Images) Anna Wintour open image in gallery Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour chose not to stray from her usual silhouette for the 2025 Met Gala, wearing a baby blue Tuxedo-style jacket over a white satin floor-length gown with floral embroidery (Getty Images for The Met Museum/) open image in gallery Wintour, a co-chair for the annual event, embellished her look with a strawberry-shaped glass brooch and a layered diamond necklace (Getty Images) La La Anthony open image in gallery La La Anthony, Vogue’s red carpet livestream host, showed up to the 2025 Met Gala in a black satin jumpsuit embellished with a billowing, one-shoulder tulle sleeve and skirt (Getty Images) open image in gallery The TV presenter, who’s been a red carpet host for the annual event for the past four years, only paid homage to the menswear theme by wearing pants (Getty Images)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments