How to watch the 2025 Met Gala’s star-studded red carpet live

This year’s Met Gala red carpet is just hours away, and fans are already lining up outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art to watch the stars as they arrive.

Set to kick off at 6 p.m. EST tonight, the glamorous affair will see the biggest names in fashion, music, acting, and sports walk the red carpet outside the New York City landmark in honor of the upcoming exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Viewers can expect to see Teyana Taylor, TV star La La Anthony, and Saturday Night Live’s Ego Nwodim as the hosts of Vogue’s 2025 red carpet livestream.

Emma Chamberlain is returning as Vogue’s special correspondent to catch all the stars before they enter the Met.

Fans can watch the livestream on Vogue’s website, as well as on their YouTube or TikTok.

E! News will also be going live on the red carpet tonight with reporters Erin Lim Rhodes and Lonnie Marts catching up with all the celebrities before they head into the gala.

open image in gallery The 2025 Met Gala red carpet livestream will start at 6 p.m. EST and run until 8 p.m. ( Getty Images )

“Live From E! Stream: Met Gala” will be available to watch on their website, Peacock, All Fast partners, TODAY ALL DAY, as well as their various YouTube channels, including E! News, E! Entertainment, and E! Insider.

In October, Vogue announced the Costume Institute’s upcoming spring 2025 exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

open image in gallery Teyana Taylor (pictured), La La Anthony, Ego Nwodim, and Emma Chamberlain will host this year’s Met Gala red carpet ( Getty )

The exhibition draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The museum’s exhibit will feature “garments, paintings, photographs, and more – all exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th-century through present day.”

open image in gallery Influencer Emma Chamberlain will return as ‘Vogue’s’ special correspondent ( Getty Images )

Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Creative Director Pharrell Williams will be displayed in the contemporary section, as well as designs by Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, who tragically passed away in 2021.

Williams also serves as co-chair alongside Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, actor Colman Domingo, and rapper A$AP Rocky. Legendary basketball player LeBron James was named honorary co-chair. Of course, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will once again preside over the Met Gala as co-chair.

The event will mark the first time since 2003’s “Men in Skirts” that the Costume Institute has debuted an exhibit exclusively focused on menswear. Miller, whose book serves as inspiration for “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” will serve as guest curator alongside Bolton.

In February, the Costume Institute announced that guests will be expected to dress in accordance with a concept labeled “Tailored for You” to complement the new Spring 2025 exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

This year’s guidelines will likely witness renditions of classic suiting from the double-breasted, kaleidoscopic design of a zoot suit to the more contemporary, baggy silhouette typically seen on Willy Chavarria’s runway.

The committee this year will include Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Edward Enniful, Ayo Ediebiri, Jeremy O Harris, André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Grace Wales Bonner, Jordan Casteel, Regina King, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Rashid Johnson, Audra McDonald, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Janelle Monáe, Sha’Carri Richardson, USHER, Olivier Rousteing, Tyla, and Kara Walker.

All attendees will be served a gourmet dinner prepared by Chef Kwame Onwuachi. The gala decor will be designed by Cy Gavin, Raúl Àvila, and Derek McLane.