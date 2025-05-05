Rihanna appears to confirm third pregnancy with baby bump at 2025 Met Gala

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rihanna appears to be pregnant for a third time.

The 37-year-old pop superstar was filmed the day of the 2025 Met Gala holding a visible baby bump.

She already shares two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, with her partner A$AP Rocky (whose real name is Rakim Mayers).

RZA was born in May 2022, and Riot followed in August 2023. Rihanna recently delivered a two-word rebuke to a fan who said they hated the children’s names.

Rocky is one of the co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala, which celebrates the forthcoming spring exhibit: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The glamor-steeped event, also known as “fashion’s biggest night out,” is underway with appearances from designers, artists, A-listers, and athletes, all hand-picked by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

Along with Rocky, the other co-chairs of this year’s event are Pharrell Williams, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and LeBron James.

There had been speculation prior to the event over whether Rihanna would attend.

The “Umbrella” singer told Entertainment Tonight in October that she would be attending, but didn’t divulge any further plans.

"All we have planned is to be there,” Rihanna told the outlet.

"I'm not worried about him,” she said of A$AP. “I'm worried about what I'm gonna do.”

Rihanna and A$AP, often referred to as “Met Gala royalty,” have previously stunned the red carpet in exquisite high fashion to pay homage to each exhibit. From their grand entrance in 2023 to their late arrival in 2021, the couple’s moments have been hard to miss.

The Fenty Beauty founder and the “Praise the Lord” rapper were noticeably absent from the event last year.

Citing sources, People reported Rihanna had come down with the flu.

Her lack of attendance was instantly met with disappointment online. On X/Twitter, one user wrote after Vogue’s red carpet livestream ended promptly at 8:30 p.m. EST: “Met gala is over ??? No Rihanna? No Blake Lively?”

The 2025 theme was announced back in October 2024 during a press conference at the museum. Andrew Bolton, the head curator for the Costume Institute, said “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” was inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Guests have been honoring this year’s concept in unique ways while adhering to the dress code, “Tailored for You.”