Met Gala 2025: Will Rihanna attend star-studded event as partner A$AP Rocky hosts?

With the 2025 Met Gala just hours away, eager fans are wondering who will be ascending the coveted steps this year to celebrate the forthcoming spring exhibit: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Scheduled for the first Monday in May, the glamor-steeped event, also known as “fashion’s biggest night out,” promises appearances from designers, artists, A-listers, and athletes, all hand-picked by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

On the list of those expected to be there on Monday night are co-chairs Pharrell Williams, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, LeBron James, and A$AP Rocky.

The entire 2025 committee — Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Edward Enniful, Ayo Ediebiri, Jeremy O Harris, André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Grace Wales Bonner, Jordan Casteel, Regina King, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Rashid Johnson, Audra McDonald, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Janelle Monáe, Sha’Carri Richardson, Usher, Olivier Rousteing, Tyla, and Kara Walker — will also likely be in attendance.

Vogue’s red carpet live stream hosts Teyana Taylor, TV star La La Anthony, influencer Emma Chamberlain, and Saturday Night Live’s Ego Nwodim are expected to make the scene as well.

After Rihanna was a last-minute no-show last year, fans are wondering if the singer will grace the steps this year, considering her partner, A$AP, is a co-chair.

open image in gallery We can assume Rihanna will be at the 2025 Met Gala alongside her partner, A$AP Rocky, who is a co-chair this year ( AFP via Getty Images )

The “Umbrella” singer told Entertainment Tonight in October that she would be attending, but didn’t divulge further plans.

"All we have planned is to be there,” Rihanna told the outlet.

"I'm not worried about him,” she said of A$AP. “I'm worried about what I'm gonna do.”

Rihanna and A$AP, often referred to as “Met Gala royalty,” have previously stunted on the red carpet in exquisite high fashion to pay homage to each exhibit. From their grand entrance in 2023 to their late arrival in 2021, the couple’s moments have been hard to miss.

The Fenty Beauty founder and the “Praise the Lord” vocalist, however, were noticeably absent from the event last year.

Citing sources, People reported Rihanna had come down with the flu and couldn’t make it.

open image in gallery Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived late to the Met Gala in 2021 ( Getty Images )

Her lack of attendance was instantly met with disappointment online. On X/Twitter, one user wrote after Vogue’s red carpet livestream ended promptly at 8:30 p.m. EST: “Met gala is over ??? No Rihanna? No Blake Lively?”

Another fan wrote: “I’m really sad Rihanna isn’t going anymore.”

Though it’s not been confirmed yet, the Kardashians and Jenners — Kim, Kylie, and Kris — will most likely be in attendance as they’re known to elicit buzzy red-carpet moments.

The 2025 theme was announced back in October 2024 during a press conference at the museum. Andrew Bolton, the head curator for the Costume Institute, said “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” was inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Guests will be expected to honor this year’s concept in unique ways while adhering to the dress code, “Tailored for You.”